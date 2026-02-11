776,017 Shares in Soho House & Co Inc. $SHCO Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 776,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Soho House & Co Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 2,507.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, Director Gjorgi Popstefanov bought 11,111,111 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999,999. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHCO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc is a global hospitality and membership company that operates a network of private clubs, hotels, restaurants, workspaces and leisure facilities aimed primarily at creative professionals. Its core offering revolves around exclusive, members-only “Houses” that combine social spaces, dining venues, screening rooms, spas and event programming under one roof. The company’s diversified portfolio extends to branded hotels and short-stay locations, as well as co-working facilities under the Soho Works banner.

The company was founded in 1995 by Nick Jones in London, with the inaugural House offering serving emerging artists, filmmakers and designers.

