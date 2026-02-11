New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of NorthWestern Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.5%

NWE stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

