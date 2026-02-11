Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2026 – Rigetti Computing was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Rigetti Computing was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Rigetti Computing had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Rigetti Computing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Rigetti Computing is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Rigetti Computing was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Rigetti Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Rigetti Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Rigetti Computing is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Rigetti Computing is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Rigetti Computing had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.