Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,846 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.