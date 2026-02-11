Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Roivant Sciences worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIV. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 353,745 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $7,800,077.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,132,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,620,809.15. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 777,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $17,933,049.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,353,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,266,316.91. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,132,392 shares of company stock worth $262,349,645. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROIV stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

