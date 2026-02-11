State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $3.12 Million Position in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000.
Key Stories Impacting BitMine Immersion Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting BitMine Immersion Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management continues to buy Ethereum aggressively — recent purchases included roughly 40,000 ETH and an ~$83 million buy, signalling strong conviction in a ETH recovery. Bitmine Aggressively Expands Ethereum Treasury with $83 Million Purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Scale: BitMine reports ETH holdings of ~4.326 million tokens and total crypto + cash holdings of about $10.0 billion — large exposure that could produce outsized gains if ETH recovers. Bitmine Announces ETH Holdings Reach 4.326 Million Tokens
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish narrative from leadership: CEO Tom Lee and company commentary call the ETH decline an attractive entry and foresee a V-shaped recovery, which can attract risk-on investors. Is Ethereum’s 62% Dip an Attractive Entry Point? BitMine’s Tom Lee Thinks So
- Neutral Sentiment: BitMine kept buying despite reporting a very large unrealized loss (reported as roughly $7.5 billion), a mixed signal — it shows capital access but increases mark-to-market volatility and leverage-like exposure. Tom Lee’s BitMine Buys More Ethereum Despite $7.5 Billion Unrealized Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Deeper ETH concentration plus a leadership shake-up triggered investor concern about governance, concentration risk and execution — a primary driver of the share-price decline. Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Is Down 10.7% After Deepening Its Massive Ethereum Bet And Leadership Shake-Up
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors are questioning valuation and risk management given the aggressive ETH bet, large mark-to-market losses, and very negative margins — increasing downside if crypto prices stay weak. Bitmine’s Aggressive Ethereum Bet Raises Questions On Risk And Valuation
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMNR
BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BMNR opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $161.00.
BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.
BitMine Immersion Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th.
About BitMine Immersion Technologies
BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.
BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BitMine Immersion Technologies
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.