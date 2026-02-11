Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Declines By 72.1%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 105 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

COOSF opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $17.50.

Carbios SAS is a France?based biotechnology company specializing in the development of enzymatic processes to recycle and biodegrade PET plastics and polyester textiles. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Carbios has pioneered industrial enzymes capable of depolymerizing post?consumer PET into its original monomers. These monomers can then be purified and repolymerized into virgin?quality PET, offering a circular solution to plastic waste.

The company’s core technology relies on proprietary engineered hydrolase enzymes that accelerate the breakdown of polyethylene terephthalate under mild conditions.

