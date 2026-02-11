Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,474 shares, an increase of 351.8% from the January 15th total of 2,761 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

Shares of DNPLY opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.20.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

