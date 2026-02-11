Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Down 82.2% in January

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 807 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the January 15th total of 4,539 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.

Bodycote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Bodycote

(Get Free Report)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS: BYPLF) is a global provider of industrial thermal processing and materials technology services. The company offers a range of solutions including heat treatment, hot isostatic pressing, surface coatings and metal joining, all designed to enhance mechanical performance, improve material properties and extend the service life of critical components.

Operating more than 140 facilities across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, Bodycote serves customers in aerospace, automotive, energy, medical and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.