Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,003,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 216,591 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $879,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Fifty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Positive Sentiment: FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon’s connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long?term monetization of Project Kuiper. Article Title

FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon’s connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long?term monetization of Project Kuiper. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring?revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers. Article Title

Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring?revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer?term upside case despite short?term pain. Article Title

Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer?term upside case despite short?term pain. Positive Sentiment: Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts. Article Title

Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon One Medical launched a beta “Health Insights” feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact. Article Title

Amazon One Medical launched a beta “Health Insights” feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance?based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans. Article Title

Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance?based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched “Pay by Bank” in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near?term revenue impact. Article Title

Amazon launched “Pay by Bank” in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near?term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price?target trims and near?term sell?pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Article Title

Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price?target trims and near?term sell?pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling and elevated options activity (many calls) have raised short?term governance/flow concerns for some investors, adding to volatility. Article Title

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

