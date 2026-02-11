Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 254,471 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Cincinnati Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,471 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 32.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 76,512 shares of company stock worth $24,197,361 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Chubb News

Positive Sentiment: Chubb posted a material EPS beat for the most recent quarter ($7.52 vs. $6.33 consensus) with revenue up ~8.9%, reinforcing earnings momentum and supporting valuation. Read More.

Chubb posted a material EPS beat for the most recent quarter ($7.52 vs. $6.33 consensus) with revenue up ~8.9%, reinforcing earnings momentum and supporting valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded CB to a “strong-buy” and raised its price target to $380, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels and likely attracting buying interest. Read More.

Raymond James upgraded CB to a “strong-buy” and raised its price target to $380, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels and likely attracting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker price-target increases and at least one upgrade have pushed the stock to a new 52-week high after the analyst actions, helping drive momentum. Read More.

Multiple broker price-target increases and at least one upgrade have pushed the stock to a new 52-week high after the analyst actions, helping drive momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent commentary (The Motley Fool) is pitching Chubb as a lower-volatility, more reliable insurance pick versus higher-risk peers, which can attract relative-value flows into CB. Read More.

Independent commentary (The Motley Fool) is pitching Chubb as a lower-volatility, more reliable insurance pick versus higher-risk peers, which can attract relative-value flows into CB. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Despite several target raises, the brokerage consensus rating remains “Hold,” which could limit broad-based upgrades until guidance or further results push more firms to Buy. Read More.

Despite several target raises, the brokerage consensus rating remains “Hold,” which could limit broad-based upgrades until guidance or further results push more firms to Buy. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flags elevated investor attention to CB, useful as a sentiment/flow indicator but not a direct fundamental driver. Read More.

Zacks flags elevated investor attention to CB, useful as a sentiment/flow indicator but not a direct fundamental driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Evan Greenberg sold 15,060 shares (~$5.0M) on Feb. 5. While his remaining ownership is large, the sale can be perceived as a short-term negative or additional supply. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO Evan Greenberg sold 15,060 shares (~$5.0M) on Feb. 5. While his remaining ownership is large, the sale can be perceived as a short-term negative or additional supply. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Chubb underperformed some peers on recent trading days, which could reflect sector rotation or profit-taking after analyst-driven gains. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on Chubb in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $326.16 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $263.14 and a twelve month high of $335.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.