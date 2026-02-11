Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,265 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,270 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 36,265 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 868,776 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 80.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 171,048 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 76,081 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

