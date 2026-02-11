SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 10,652 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares $EDC

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $239,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $235,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

NYSEARCA EDC opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.93.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

