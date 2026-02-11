Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Proto Labs by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.8%

PRLB stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.24. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.07 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,560. This trade represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

