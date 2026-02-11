Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Decreased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $69,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4%

RSP opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $190.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $203.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

