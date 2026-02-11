Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,770 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $55,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $159.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $369.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

