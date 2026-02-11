Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 21,866 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,473 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price target on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

NYSE KGC opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

