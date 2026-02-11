Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 487,658 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487,658 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $219,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.11%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

