Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 119,372 Citigroup Inc. $C

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 119,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,583,000 after purchasing an additional 988,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an “Overweight” rating, providing a near-term analyst-driven upside case for the shares. Benzinga: JPMorgan raises PT

JPMorgan raised its price target on Citigroup to $134 and kept an “Overweight” rating, providing a near-term analyst-driven upside case for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Citi recently hit a 52?week high, reflecting strong momentum and encouraging investor sentiment that can support further gains if fundamentals remain intact. Investing.com: Citigroup hits 52-week high

Citi recently hit a 52?week high, reflecting strong momentum and encouraging investor sentiment that can support further gains if fundamentals remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup served as a joint global coordinator on the UI Boustead REIT pre?IPO marketing — a routine investment?banking role that generates fees but is not a material event by itself. Economic Times: UI Boustead REIT premarketing

Citigroup served as a joint global coordinator on the UI Boustead REIT pre?IPO marketing — a routine investment?banking role that generates fees but is not a material event by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup entities notified they ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a portfolio repositioning move by Citi’s trading/asset teams that doesn’t indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. TipRanks: Citi sells IDP stake

Citigroup entities notified they ceased to be a substantial holder in IDP Education — a portfolio repositioning move by Citi’s trading/asset teams that doesn’t indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha flagged Citi’s new 6.25% preferred issuance (rated a “Hold”); issuance of higher?yield preferred stock can signal capital needs and may be perceived as incremental financing that is less favorable for common shareholders. Seeking Alpha: Citigroup issues new 6.25% preferred

Seeking Alpha flagged Citi’s new 6.25% preferred issuance (rated a “Hold”); issuance of higher?yield preferred stock can signal capital needs and may be perceived as incremental financing that is less favorable for common shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: Citi beat EPS estimates but missed revenue expectations, which can spark concern about top?line momentum even when profitability metrics look OK — a likely contributor to intraday weakness.

Shares of C opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

