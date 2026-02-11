Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) CFO Courtney Sacchetti Sells 1,062 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) CFO Courtney Sacchetti sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $52,876.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,377.79. This trade represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $392.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several research firms have commented on BWFG. Hovde Group upped their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 585.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small? to mid?sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision?making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

