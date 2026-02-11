Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Director Mark Blinn Sells 1,750 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $258,842.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $498,752.52. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GL opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore lowered shares of Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 777.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

