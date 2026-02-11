The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.93.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

