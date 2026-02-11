Caprock Group LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after buying an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,584,000 after acquiring an additional 322,704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,881,000 after acquiring an additional 502,464 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,196,000 after acquiring an additional 295,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.40.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

