Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Position Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,915,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,211 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 0.9% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $514,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CP stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

