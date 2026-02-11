Contrasting BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN)

Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Prime and BGSF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A BGSF -6.32% -13.16% -7.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A BGSF $272.50 million 0.24 -$3.34 million ($1.03) -5.56

This table compares Millennium Prime and BGSF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Millennium Prime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BGSF.

Volatility and Risk

Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BGSF has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Millennium Prime and BGSF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00 BGSF 1 1 1 1 2.50

BGSF has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

