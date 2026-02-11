V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.2188.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $18.00 price objective on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded V.F. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

V.F. Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VFC stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. V.F. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. V.F. had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 43.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 290,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in V.F. by 21.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 115.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Further Reading

