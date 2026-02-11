BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.6% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.23. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

