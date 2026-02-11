BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.6% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market uptick noted in a daily update, suggesting short-term buying interest ahead of the session. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/10/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Argument that domestic-focused stocks could benefit from deglobalization — a potential tailwind for large U.S. tech names concentrated in QQQ if revenue shifts toward domestic markets. Why Domestic Stocks Could Thrive As Globalization Retreats
- Neutral Sentiment: Reporting on short-interest data is effectively flat/ambiguous (data shows zero shares), so there’s no clear short-squeeze or large short pressure signal for QQQ from this report.
- Neutral Sentiment: Fool article asks whether QQQ remains a buy after strong multi-year gains but notes flat YTD performance — frames the debate rather than delivering a clear catalyst. After Soaring 84% in 5 Years, Is the Invesco QQQ Trust Still a Good ETF to Buy in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns QQQ constituents trade at elevated multiples (Invesco cites ~41.5x earnings) and highlights weakening free cash flow vs. reported earnings — a valuation and fundamentals concern that can amplify downside in sell-offs. QQQ: Bitcoin Says To Expect Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces raise red flags about AI investment dynamics — “AI euphoria” cooling, and investor demands for capex accountability — suggesting earnings/cash-flow pressure for the tech-heavy QQQ. AI Euphoria Is About To Hit A Speed Bump Investors Begin To Demand Capex Accountability – A Very Bad Sign For Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Macro uncertainty (mixed economic data complicating the Fed’s rate-cut path) and rising volatility outlook increase downside risk for growth and tech-focused ETFs like QQQ. Mixed Economic Signals Complicate Fed Rate Cut Path
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.