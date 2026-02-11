Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $51.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.7045.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

GLPI opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $805,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,482.23. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

