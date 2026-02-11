Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,684,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,678,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,161,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $324.38 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $325.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Hilton Worldwide Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.
Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.
