Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 9,174 Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,568,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,576,000 after acquiring an additional 377,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $362,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,625,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,107,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE SLF opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.

Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.

Featured Stories

