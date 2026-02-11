Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $3.14 Million Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Situational Awareness LP grew its position in Core Scientific by 76.8% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,458,000 after buying an additional 3,472,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,098,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,186 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,990,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,994,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,844,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORZ. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Core Scientific Trading Down 2.3%

CORZ opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 6.86.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

