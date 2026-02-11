First National Trust Co Sells 6,092 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $264.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.95 and a 1-year high of $465.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

