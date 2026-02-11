First National Trust Co Has $4.33 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

