J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,884,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,915,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,271,000 after acquiring an additional 514,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,476,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,316,000 after acquiring an additional 237,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $78.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -235.19%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.