Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $45.33 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $233.13 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $235.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

