iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $40,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $154.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.4214 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

