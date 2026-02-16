Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 8,168,604 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Palantir Technologies worth $39,017,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $60,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,497.18. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $131.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Loop Capital cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

