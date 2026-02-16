Contrasting Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Smart Powerr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and GFL Environmental”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($1.73) -0.69 GFL Environmental $4.73 billion 3.28 $2.74 billion $6.80 6.36

GFL Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GFL Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -2.68% -2.35% GFL Environmental 56.61% 3.66% 1.50%

Volatility & Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Smart Powerr and GFL Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 1 0 0 0 1.00 GFL Environmental 0 3 10 1 2.86

GFL Environmental has a consensus price target of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.97%. Given GFL Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Smart Powerr on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

