Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,289 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the January 15th total of 3,176 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Real Messenger Stock Up 16.8%

NASDAQ:RMSG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.52 and a beta of -0.61. Real Messenger has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Messenger stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Messenger Corporation (NASDAQ:RMSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Real Messenger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Real Messenger

Real Messenger Holdings Limited is a real estate technology platform. The company is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. Real Messenger Holdings Limited, formerly known as Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., is based in COSTA MESA, Calif.

