Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Receives $75.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 target price (up previously from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrovial by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 240.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ferrovial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FER stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

