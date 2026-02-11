Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of BSET Q2 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued on Friday, February 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bassett Furniture Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BSET stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $138.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: BSET), headquartered in Bassett, Virginia, is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of residential home furnishings. The company designs, produces and markets a range of furniture items, including upholstered seating, wood case goods, bedroom collections, dining room sets and home décor accessories. Bassett is known for its emphasis on craftsmanship, offering both ready-to-assemble pieces and made-to-order products that cater to varying design preferences and space requirements.

Bassett’s products are sold through a dual-channel distribution network comprising company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores, a franchise and independent dealer network, and an e-commerce platform that provides online shopping, virtual design consultations and customization tools.

