Lincoln Electric (LECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $1.0944 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $294.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.10. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $301.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LECO) is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company’s portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

