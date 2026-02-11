What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PG FY2026 Earnings?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $369.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC reports PG has had a “monster start” to 2026 — coverage highlights strong top-line momentum, pricing/mix benefits and investor rotation into defensive staples as drivers for continued upside. What’s driving Procter & Gamble’s monster start to 2026 — and how it can continue
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks) points to strategic pricing and mix gains sustaining margin strength despite elevated input costs and tariffs — a key reason investors are willing to bid the stock up. Can Pricing and Mix Sustain Procter & Gamble’s Margin Strength?
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat flags PG as one of three consumer staples “breaking out” this month — momentum/rotation narratives are reinforcing short-term buying interest. 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Breaking Out This Month (PG)
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha piece frames PG as a “Dividend King” that may be fairly valued amid macro and industry pressures — supports income investors but implies limited upside. Procter & Gamble: A Dividend King That’s Fairly Valued Amid Macro And Industry Pressures
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (Yahoo/MarketBeat syndication) is reassessing PG after its recent recovery, suggesting investors should re-evaluate valuation and catalysts rather than assume momentum continues. Reassessing Procter & Gamble (PG) After Recent Share Price Recovery
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Zacks’ FY2026 earnings forecast provides context on analysts’ expectations for ~6.9 EPS — helpful for longer-term valuation but not an immediate catalyst. What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PG FY2026 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~23.3% in January to ~23.37M shares (about 1.0% of shares outstanding), signaling growing bearish bets or hedges; while days to cover (~1.9) is low, the rise in shorting is a near-term headwind.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple Seeking Alpha pieces warn recovery hopes are premature and warn of weak fundamentals and potential rating pressure — these narratives could pressure sentiment if adoption/volume trends slow. Proctor & Gamble: Recovery Hopes Are Premature Procter & Gamble: Weak Fundamentals Could Result In A Painful Shave For Investors (Rating Downgrade)
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
