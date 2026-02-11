What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PG FY2026 Earnings?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $369.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

