What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Exelixis Q1 Earnings?

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Exelixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.16.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Exelixis by 153.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,462,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,520 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 696,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,431,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,230 shares of company stock worth $3,046,923. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Exelixis

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelixis this week:

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.