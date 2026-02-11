Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $1.3296 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 819.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

