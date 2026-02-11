Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $1.1140 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.55. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,216,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,733,696. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 497.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 76,593 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

