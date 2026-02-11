Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,218 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 23,534 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $451,000.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,230. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

