Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.53. 301,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 309,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.00. The firm has a market cap of C$599.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.08.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada. Dolly Varden Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

