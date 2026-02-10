Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,449 shares, an increase of 4,290.9% from the January 15th total of 33 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 2,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Fielmann Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Get Fielmann Group alerts:

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Group is a European eyewear retailer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Established in 1972 by Günther Fielmann, the company has grown to become one of the continent’s largest integrated optical providers. Fielmann’s core operations encompass the design, manufacture and retail of prescription frames, sunglasses, contact lenses and hearing aids. The group operates a network of over 800 retail stores across more than ten European countries, serving a broad customer base with a focus on quality and value.

Fielmann’s business model combines a vertically integrated supply chain with a retail?led distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.