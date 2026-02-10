First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 9,588.6% in January

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,782 shares, a growth of 9,588.6% from the January 15th total of 70 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.46. 2,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.5364 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

